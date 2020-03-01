LSV Asset Management Sells 1,353 Shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.50% of American National Insurance worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 508.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 131.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $98.36 on Friday. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $150.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

