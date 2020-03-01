LSV Asset Management Sells 16,500 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.94% of Greenbrier Companies worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

