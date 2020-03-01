LSV Asset Management Sells 1,900 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.7% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $275.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.30. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $269.60 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

