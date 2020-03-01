LSV Asset Management Sells 20,100 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.42% of Old National Bancorp worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.