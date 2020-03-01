LSV Asset Management Sells 33,600 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.85% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

