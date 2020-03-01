LSV Asset Management Sells 359,015 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 359,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.52% of Mercer International worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.86 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -687.50%.

In related news, Director Alan C. Wallace acquired 8,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

