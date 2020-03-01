LSV Asset Management Sells 49,216 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,216 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of New Residential Investment worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Nomura increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.