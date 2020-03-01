LSV Asset Management Sells 6,400 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Carnival worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

CCL opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

