LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.29% of Tenneco worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tenneco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tenneco by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Tenneco Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $35.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $514.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

