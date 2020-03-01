LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 291,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

