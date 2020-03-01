LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.54% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MITT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MITT opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $505.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

