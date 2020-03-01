LUNA Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, GOPAX, GDAC and Upbit. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit, GOPAX, KuCoin and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

