Lunes (LUNES) Market Capitalization Tops $436,951.00

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. Lunes has a market cap of $436,951.00 and $26,079.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunes has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02600964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00133775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.