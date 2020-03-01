Lunyr (LUN) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $3.57 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00010389 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.02669158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00133552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, YoBit, Liqui, Gate.io, Binance, BiteBTC, HitBTC, BigONE and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

