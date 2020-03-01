LUXCoin (LUX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $905,742.00 and approximately $13,130.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

