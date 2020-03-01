LUXCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,787.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. LUXCoin has a market cap of $879,314.00 and $11,787.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

