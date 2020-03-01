Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 56,137 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,137 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.28% of United Therapeutics worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,037,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 196,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 67,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3,346.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,943,000 after buying an additional 201,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.