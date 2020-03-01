Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 325.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,777 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.16% of Robert Half International worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

