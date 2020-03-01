Mackay Shields LLC Buys 23,199 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 291.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of WellCare Health Plans worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.60 and a 200-day moving average of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

