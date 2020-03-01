Mackay Shields LLC Buys 396,910 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1,493.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,910 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of Vistra Energy worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,266 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vistra Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 285,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

