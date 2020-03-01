Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,452 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,001,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,291,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after buying an additional 55,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average is $168.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.