Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,254 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.09% of Godaddy worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 76.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Godaddy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,537 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,554. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.