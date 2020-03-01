Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,027 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 255,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 110,822 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 193,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 104,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $129.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

