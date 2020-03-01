Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,045 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,632.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 43,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 359,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $265.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.75. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.03 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.95.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

