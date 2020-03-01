Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $463.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

