Mackay Shields LLC Has $11.16 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,588 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Bank OZK raised its stake in Public Storage by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $202.84 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

