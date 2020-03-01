Mackay Shields LLC Has $11.24 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.08% of NVR worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,667.18 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,586.54 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,910.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,735.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,832.22, for a total value of $7,216,070.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,248,111.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

