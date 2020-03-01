Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

NYSE:SYK opened at $190.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.10. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

