Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 14,813 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after buying an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,248,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,025 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,187,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,543 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.