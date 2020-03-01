Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 217,316 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Huntsman worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Cfra decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

NYSE:HUN opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $306,201 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

