Mackay Shields LLC Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 223.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,535,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,482 shares of company stock worth $15,228,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

