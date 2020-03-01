Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

