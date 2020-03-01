Mackay Shields LLC Sells 104,468 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,468 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.16% of First American Financial worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens upped their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

FAF stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.