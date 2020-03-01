Mackay Shields LLC Sells 10,475 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $67.57 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

