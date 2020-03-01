Mackay Shields LLC Sells 64,536 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,536 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after buying an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,534,000 after buying an additional 527,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,202,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,786,000 after buying an additional 160,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $123.08 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $119.91 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.