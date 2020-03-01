Mackay Shields LLC Sells 74,022 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 74,022 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

