Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.18% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 269,236 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $102.86 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

