Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 932,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:MSG traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.82. 339,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Madison Square Garden has a 12-month low of $247.57 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.05.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSG. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $250,968.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,592.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

