Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0281 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.02669158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00133552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.