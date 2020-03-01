Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of MMP opened at $54.55 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

