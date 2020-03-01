Magi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Magi has a total market cap of $219,923.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magi coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last week, Magi has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

About Magi

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,511,066 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

