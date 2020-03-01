Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to report $218.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $218.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $957.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.60 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.30 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

MGY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Insiders sold a total of 353,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,352 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

