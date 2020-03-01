Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.86

Media coverage about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Main Street Capital’s score:

MAIN stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.77. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

