Maincoin Price Down 8% This Week (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Maincoin has a total market cap of $619,808.00 and $3,407.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00497237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.59 or 0.06377668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.