Maker Trading Down 16.5% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Maker token can currently be bought for $544.15 or 0.06364577 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, CoinMex and Bancor Network. Maker has a total market cap of $537.18 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00497058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00063689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029851 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, BitMart, IDEX, GOPAX, OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinMex, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

