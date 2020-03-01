Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,000,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 47,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 53.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 110,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $4.28. 6,936,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,678. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.36, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

