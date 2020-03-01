Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 76,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 630,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

