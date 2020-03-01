Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

