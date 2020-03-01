Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Down 7.2% in February

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $67.36. 869,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,978. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

