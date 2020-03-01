Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to post $354.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.90 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $418.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $12.47 on Friday. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

